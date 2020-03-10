Somber event marks first anniversary of Ethiopian crash

Relatives in buses arrive to attend the memorial service for the one-year anniversary of the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 in the rural Tulufera area near Bishoftu, south-east of the capital Addis Ababa, in Ethiopia Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Grim-faced, visibly grief-stricken, some crying, hundreds of family members gathered Tuesday for a memorial service at the site where one year ago the jet crashed into the rocky ground, killing all 157 on board. less Relatives in buses arrive to attend the memorial service for the one-year anniversary of the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET302 in the rural Tulufera area near Bishoftu, south-east of the capital Addis ... more Photo: Mulugeta Ayene, AP Photo: Mulugeta Ayene, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Somber event marks first anniversary of Ethiopian crash 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

TULUFERA, Ethiopia (AP) — Grim-faced, visibly grief-stricken, some crying, hundreds of family members gathered Tuesday for a memorial service at the site where one year ago an Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed into the rocky ground, killing all 157 on board.

The area of the disaster, about 40 miles southeast of Addis Ababa, the capital, was closed to the press as buses brought family of the victims to the commemoration, sponsored by Ethiopian Airlines and Boeing, the maker of the jet.

Residents of the rural Tulufera area, near Bishoftu, took a break from fetching water and milking cattle, to remember when the jet nose-dived into the earth.

"It was very chaotic and we were in distress," Tsegaye Workineh, who said he was one of the first people to reach the crash site, told The Associated Press on Tuesday. "It is a sight that I will never forget in my entire life. You're lucky that you haven't seen it. It was very shocking."

Big buses and smaller vehicles arrived on a newly built dirt road for the service where large tents have been erected.

Flight 302 took off from Addis Ababa airport the morning of March 10 last year and the pilots quickly reported problems and sought permission to return to the airport. They struggled but failed to control the plane, which six minutes after takeoff hit the barren patch of land.

The Ethiopian crash came almost five months after a strikingly similar crash in Indonesia of the same model aircraft. Together the two crashes led to a grounding of all Boeing 737 Max jets, more than 380 planes used by more than 50 airlines around the world. Boeing initially expressed confidence that the planes would soon be returned to service, but no date has been set.

In an interim report released Monday, Ethiopian investigators mostly blame Boeing for the crash, saying there were design failures in the flight-control system which repeatedly pushed the nose of the plane down. The report also said Boeing had offered inadequate training for pilots.