Slovenia to deploy troops to boost patrols for migrants

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia's army says 35 troops will join police in patrolling borders in the southwest of the country after increased numbers of migrants have been spotted in the area.

The army said Sunday that the soldiers will bring their equipment to help the police operating in the area of the coastal town of Koper, which is near the Croatian and Italian borders. They will deploy on Monday.

Koper police have reported apprehending 122 migrants on Friday after discovering several small makeshift migrant camps in a forested area. Most migrants came from Afghanistan and at least five minors were among them.

Slovenia's army has taken part in border patrols alongside police since 2016 after hundreds of thousands of migrants passed through the country of 2 million while seeking to reach Western Europe.