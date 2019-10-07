Russia's top diplomat in Iraq to discuss US-Iran tensions

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim, right, meets with his visiting Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Alhakim, right, meets with his visiting Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad, Iraq, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Photo: Hadi Mizban, AP Photo: Hadi Mizban, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Russia's top diplomat in Iraq to discuss US-Iran tensions 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

BAGHDAD (AP) — Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is in Iraq where he's meeting with Baghdad officials to discuss the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran in the Persian Gulf.

Lavrov told reporters after meeting his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Ali al-Hakim on Monday that the aim of Moscow and Baghdad is to "reduce escalation and we have a unified stance on putting forward initiatives regarding the Gulf region."

Tension have spiked since President Donald Trump last year unilaterally pulled America out of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Trump also imposed sanctions that have kept Iran from selling its oil abroad and crippled its economy. Iran has since started breaking the terms of the deal.

Al-Hakim says he and Lavrov talked about reducing tension and protecting shipping in the Gulf.