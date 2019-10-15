Romanian president asks Ludovic Orban to form new government

FILE- In this Saturday, May 18, 2019, file picture Liberal party President Ludovic Orban, left, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis wave on stage during an European Parliament electoral rally in Bucharest, Romania.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's president has nominated Ludovic Orban of the center-right National Liberal Party to form a new government and become the country's next prime minister.

Orban has 10 days from Iohannis' announcement on Tuesday to gain the support of parliament, which must approve the new government.

Orban's nomination comes after the Social Democratic government led by Viorica Dancila, beset by corruption scandals, lost a no-confidence vote in the legislature last week.

The PNL, as Orban's party is known, is the largest opposition group.

Orban said after meeting Iohannis that his administration would give Romanians what they look for in a "normal government, namely honor, competence, integrity, dedication to serving the public interest and solutions to the big problems Romania is facing today."

A parliamentary election is scheduled for late 2020.