Quake sends people rushing out of buildings in Philippines

Office employees, some wearing hard hats, gather in the open as they file out of their building following a magnitude 5.5 that rocked some areas of the country's north, including in the capital, that also briefly disrupted train services Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 in Manila, Philippines. The Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology says Friday's quake was centered about 40 kilometers northeast of the coastal town of Burdeos in northeastern Quezon province and was caused by movement in a local fault at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages. less Office employees, some wearing hard hats, gather in the open as they file out of their building following a magnitude 5.5 that rocked some areas of the country's north, including in the capital, that also ... more Photo: Bullit Marquez, AP Photo: Bullit Marquez, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Quake sends people rushing out of buildings in Philippines 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A moderately strong earthquake has jolted areas of the northern Philippines including the capital, where office workers streamed out of buildings and train services were briefly disrupted.

There are no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology says Friday's quake registered magnitude 5.3 and was centered about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of the coastal town of Burdeos in northeastern Quezon province.

It says the quake was caused by the movement of a local fault line at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Office workers, some wearing hard hats, poured out of some buildings in Manila and several shoppers in a supermarket yelled in panic as the ground shook. Elevated train services were halted temporarily and some evening school classes were suspended.