Protesters disrupt commute again after violent Hong Kong day

Medical volunteers help an injured man after being attacked by pro-democracy protesters during a crash between protesters and police in Hong Kong, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has pledged to "spare no effort" in bringing an end to anti-government protests that have wracked the city for more than five months, following a day of violence in which one person was shot and another set on fire.

HONG KONG (AP) — Protesters are disrupting the morning commute in Hong Kong after an especially violent day in the Chinese city that has been wracked by anti-government protests for more than five months.

Blocking streets and subway stations has been a common tactic of the anti-government protesters, but recent weeks have been marked by more violence.

On Monday, a police officer drew his gun during a struggle with protesters, shooting one in the abdomen. In another neighborhood, a person was set on fire after an apparent argument. Video also showed a policeman on a motorcycle riding through a group of protesters in an apparent attempt to disperse them.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam pledged to "spare no effort" to halt the protests, fueling speculation a harsher response was planned.