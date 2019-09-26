Prince Harry says 'no one can deny science' on climate

Britain's Prince Harry attends a tree planting event with local school children, at the Chobe National Park, in Botswana, Thursday Sept. 26, 2019, on day four of the royal tour of Africa. The 10-day, multi-country tour includes stops for Harry in Botswana, Angola and Malawi with a focus on wildlife protection, mental health and mine clearance — a topic given global attention by Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, when she walked through an active mine field during an Africa visit years ago. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

CHOBE NATIONAL PARK, Botswana (AP) — Prince Harry says "no one can deny science" when it comes to climate change.

He spoke Thursday during his visit to Botswana, the latest stop on his Africa tour with his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and their baby, Archie.

Conservation is a major issue during the 10-day, multi-country trip that began this week in neighboring South Africa.

Noting the global student climate strikes inspired by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, the prince said that "it's a race against time and one which we are losing."

He also called Botswana a place of "escapism" for him since his first visit after his mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997.

He says that "now I feel deeply connected to this place and to Africa."