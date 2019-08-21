Power partially restored on Greek island after chopper crash

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have restored electricity to much of the island resort of Poros, a day after a private helicopter hit its main power line and crashed into the sea, killing all three men on board.

Tuesday's crash killed two Russian passengers and the Greek pilot, and knocked out the island's power supply at the height of the summer tourist season.

The Greek power distribution network operator said a large part of the island, which lies 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of Athens, and its port had electricity by early afternoon Wednesday

Mobile generators from the army and public utilities were providing electricity, with efforts underway to repair the extensive damage to the line linking Poros with the mainland.