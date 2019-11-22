Norwegians spot another Viking ship buried in the ground

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian officials say they have for a second time found the remains of what could be a Viking ship by using geo-radar techniques, adding it is likely more than 1,000 years old.

Knut Paasche, an archaeologist with Norway’s Institute for Cultural Heritage Research, says a 13-meter (43-foot) long keel was spotted in September in a field that used to be a burial mound on the island of Edoeya about 110 kilometers (70 miles) west of Trondheim.

Paasche said Friday that the ship could be up to 17 meters (56 feet) long. There are no immediate plans to unearth it.

The Viking era was approximately 793-1066.

In March, a ship was found buried west of Oslo using geo-radar — a geophysical method that uses radar pulses to image the subsurface.