North Korean-themed restaurant in Seoul removes Kim images

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — You can sell North Korean food in South Korea. But you'll get into trouble if you decorate your restaurant with something deemed praising North Korea.

Authorities say the owner of a Seoul restaurant under construction removed signs with the portrait of North Korean leaders and the image of a North Korean flag from the restaurant's exterior wall on Monday.

The restaurant had been criticized over the weekend after local media published those signs.

Police say they are looking at a possibility that the owner violated South Korea's security law that punish an act of praising North Korea with up to seven years in prison.

Police quoted the owner as saying such a North Korea-themed exterior decoration would draw more attention and help him make more profits.