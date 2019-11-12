New US envoy to UAE stresses deescalation in Persian Gulf

An Emirati man takes video of former US Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice on his mobil phone at the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference, ADIPEC, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. less An Emirati man takes video of former US Secretary of State, Condoleezza Rice on his mobil phone at the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference, ADIPEC, in Abu Dhabi, ... more Photo: Kamran Jebreili, AP Photo: Kamran Jebreili, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New US envoy to UAE stresses deescalation in Persian Gulf 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Washington's new ambassador to the United Arab Emirates says the U.S. is working closely with its regional allies to deescalate tensions in the Persian Gulf after a spate of attacks on energy targets blamed on Iran.

Ambassador John Rakolta told The Associated Press: "We're very concerned about it and we're working very closely with the UAE to try to convince Iran that the only solution is a political solution. There is no place for violence in the world today."

He spoke Monday on the sidelines of ADIPEC, an Abu Dhabi energy exhibition.

Rakolta says Emirati leaders "understand there are tactical issues that we may disagree on" but have also made clear "they're 100% in support of the maximum pressure campaign" of economic sanctions the Trump administration is employing against Iran.