Mozambique’s top court rejects opposition vote challenge

MAPUTO, Mozambique (AP) — Mozambique’s top court has dismissed a request by the top opposition party to annul the recent elections and vote again, saying it didn’t bring enough evidence to support claims of irregularities.

The Constitutional Council decision published this week upholds President Filipe Nyusi’s election win last month. Official results showed he was re-elected with 73% of the vote and his Frelimo party will have 74% of parliament seats.

Opposition Renamo candidate Ossufo Momade took 22% of the vote.

Renamo in its court challenge alleged ballot box stuffing, vote counting irregularities and obstruction of election observers and political parties that tried to monitor the process.

International observers including the United States raised concerns about the results’ credibility, and European Union observers said the elections were conducted in a "climate of fear.”