Mother: Family will sue cruise company over toddler's death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The mother of an 18-month-old Indiana girl who fell to her death from an open window on a cruise ship in Puerto Rico says there are "a million things" the cruise company could have done to prevent her death.

Kimberley Wiegand told NBC's "Today" show Monday that her family will sue Royal Caribbean Cruises for "not having a safer situation on the 11th floor of that cruise ship."

Family attorney Michael Winkleman has challenged a Puerto Rico police report that says Chloe Wiegand's grandfather dropped her out of the window July 7th from the Freedom of the Seas. Winkleman has said she fell from a window left open in a children's play area.

Royal Caribbean officials say they are cooperating with San Juan authorities.

Puerto Rico's authorities declined to comment.