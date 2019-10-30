Mexican soldiers told Chapo's son to call to stop attacks

Charred vehicles riddled with bullets from a recent shootout sit at the attorney general's evidence lot in Culiacan, Mexico, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. The physical scars of the Oct. 17 gunbattles _ what's come to be known as "black Thursday" by residents of Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa and a stronghold of the Sinaloa cartel long led by Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán _ are beginning to heal, but residents are still coming to grips with the worst cartel violence in recent memory.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican security forces had a son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán outside a house on his knees against a wall before they were forced to back off and let him go as his gunmen shot up the western city of Culiacan.

Defense Secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval on Wednesday showed video of the failed operation to arrest Ovidio Guzmán López on Oct. 18 — an incident that embarrassed the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The video shot by soldiers shows Guzmán exit the house with his hands up. Soldiers order him to call off the attacks around the city. He calls someone on his cellphone and tells them to stop, but attacks continued.

Security forces ultimately withdrew to avoid more bloodshed. Thirteen people killed in gunbattles around the city.