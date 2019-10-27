Masterpiece found in elderly French woman's kitchen on sale

PARIS (AP) — A masterpiece attributed to the 13th-century Italian painter Cimabue that was discovered in an elderly French woman's kitchen is expected to sell for millions at auction.

Stephane Pinta, a painting specialist with the Turquin gallery in Paris, said an auctioneer spotted the painting while inspecting the woman's house in Compiegne in northern France and suggested she bring it to experts for an evaluation.

Titled "Christ Mocked," the painting measures about 10 inches by 8 inches (24 by 20 centimeters). It is being sold Sunday near Chantilly, north of Paris. News of the discovery was announced earlier this week.

Art experts say it's likely part of a larger diptych that Cimabue painted around 1280. Two other panels are displayed at the Frick Collection in New York and the National Gallery in London.