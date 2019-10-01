Man kills 1, wounds at least 3 at Finland shopping center

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish police say that a man with a knife has killed one person and wounded at least three others at a shopping center in central Finland.

Police tweeted that the attacker was detained during Tuesday's violence at the Hermanni shopping center, which has been evacuated in the town of Kuopio.

Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat said the shopping center houses a vocational school which the attacker allegedly tried to enter, according to a witness. Nine other people with minor injuries were brought to a hospital for evaluation.