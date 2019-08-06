Malaysia uses helicopter, dogs in search for missing UK girl

SEREMBAN, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian police have deployed a helicopter and sniffer dogs as the search for a 15-year-old London girl who went missing from a nature resort entered a third day.

Nora Quoirin's family says they discovered her missing from her bedroom at the Dusun resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state Sunday morning with the window left open, and considered it a criminal matter. Police have said there were no initial signs of foul play.

District police chief Mohamad Nor Marzukee Besar says rescuers scoured areas surrounding the resort until 3 a.m. Tuesday but found no clue to indicate what happened to the girl.

He says the operation involving over 150 people resumed later Tuesday morning, with a helicopter and sniffer dogs aiding in an expanded search in the dense jungle.