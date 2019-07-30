Malaysia: Myanmar must be accountable for Rohingya to return

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2017, file photo, Rohingya Muslims, who crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait in queues to receive aid at Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya, Bangladesh. Malaysia's foreign ministry says Myanmar's government must be accountable for alleged human rights abuse against the Muslim Rohingya minority so that the hundreds of thousands who fled a brutal military crackdown can return safely to the country. The call comes ahead of a meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers in Bangkok this week.

BANGKOK (AP) — Malaysia's foreign ministry says Myanmar's government must pursue justice for alleged human rights abuses against the Muslim Rohingya minority so that hundreds of thousands who fled a brutal military crackdown can return safely to the country.

The call comes ahead of a meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers in Bangkok this week.

Over 700,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh after a counterinsurgency campaign by Myanmar's military in the western state of Rakhine in response to 2017 attacks by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign led to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes.

Malaysia's foreign ministry said Tuesday in a statement to The Associated Press that "ensuring accountability is imperative" to resolve the crisis and create a conducive environment for repatriation.