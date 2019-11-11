Macron marks Remembrance Day, 101 years since end of WWI

French President Emmanuel Macron stand at the tomb of the unknown soldier under the Arc de Triomphe during commemorations marking the 101st anniversary of the 1918 armistice, ending World War I, in Paris Monday Nov. 11, 2019 . (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is marking Remembrance Day by relighting the flame at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier under Paris' Arc de Triomphe.

Greeted by Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Macron inspected the troops during Monday's ceremony marking 101 years since the Armistice that ended combat in World War I.

The rousing sound of military band brass music was muffled by persistent rain for hundreds of spectators, some of whom waved French flags.

The French leader will later inaugurate a monument for the hundreds of soldiers who have died in foreign operations since 1963.