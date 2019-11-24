K-Pop star Goo Hara found dead at her Seoul home

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police say pop star Goo Hara has been found dead at her home in Seoul.

Police say an acquaintance found the 28-year-old dead at her home in southern Seoul on Sunday and reported it to authorities.

The cause of her death wasn’t immediately known. Police refused to provide further details.

Goo made her debut in 2008 as a member of the girl group Kara, which had big followings in South Korea, Japan and other Asian countries. She later worked as a solo artist and appeared on many TV shows.

In May, Goo was reportedly found unconscious at her home and was hospitalized. At the time, she was embroiled in disputes with an ex-boyfriend who threatened to circulate a sex video of her.