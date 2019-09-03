Italy: 5-Stars vote on whether to enter new coalition

ROME (AP) — Supporters of Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement are voting in an online ballot that will determine whether the party forms a new government with the center-left opposition Democrats.

Party activists are voting on whether to go ahead with a coalition with the Democrats, who are traditional foes, in a ballot that ends at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) Tuesday. Results are expected shortly afterward.

A "yes" vote would pave the way for premier-designate Giuseppe Conte to form a new cabinet after the 5-Stars' previous coalition with the anti-migrant League collapsed. A vote against the new coalition would risk taking Italy into a new election that could strengthen the League.

The 5-Stars are deeply divided over a tie-up with the Democrats, as the two parties remain far apart on key policies.