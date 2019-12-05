Israel: Hezbollah undeterred after recent setbacks

SHTULA, Israel (AP) — A year after uncovering a network of cross-border Hezbollah tunnels, the Israeli military says the Lebanese militant group has beefed up its presence along the volatile frontier.

Military officials say that neither the destruction of the tunnels, nor Hezbollah’s recent domestic problems, have weakened the group’s desire to prepare for renewed conflict with Israel.

Col. Roy Levy, the commander of Israel’s Northern Border Brigade, says Hezbollah is a serious enemy that is constantly planning to attack.”

He says the group is doing everything possible to base itself along the border area.