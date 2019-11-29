India’s economic growth slips to 4.5%; lowest in 6 years

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s economic growth slipped to 4.5%, its slowest pace in six years, in the July-September quarter, with the labor-intensive manufacturing sector contracting.

The Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation said Friday that manufacturing output fell by 1% compared to 6.9% growth a year earlier. It said consumer demand and private investment weakened and a global slowdown hit India’s exports.

The economy grew 5% in the April-June quarter.

Many economists believe Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetization of currency in 2016 and a hasty rollout of a goods and services tax inflicted blows to manufacturing, especially the auto sector.

According to the Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India, car deliveries in August dropped 41% from a year earlier while truck and bus sales fell 39%.