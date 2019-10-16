Hong Kong leader warns of harm to US interests

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks during a press conference at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. In chaotic scenes, furious pro-democracy lawmakers twice forced Hong Kong's leader to stop delivering a speech laying out her policy objectives and clamored for her to resign after she walked out of the legislature on Wednesday and then delivered the annual address 75 minutes late via television.

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's leader is expressing "frustration and disappointment and regret" over steps by the U.S. Congress to support pro-democracy protesters in the territory and warns they'll hurt American companies here.

Carrie Lam said, "This Hong Kong human rights and democracy act is totally unjustified and unwarranted."

She added that it "will hurt not only the Hong Kong business. It will hurt American interests in Hong Kong. They have 1,400 companies, 85,000 citizens in Hong Kong."

The House passed three bills Tuesday aimed at showing U.S. support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

The action follows months of protests over the Beijing government's aggressive attempts to enforce control over the semi-autonomous territory.

One of the bills condemns China's intrusions into Hong Kong's affairs and supports the right of people to protest. Another requires annual reviews by the U.S. secretary of state of Hong Kong's special economic and trade status, providing a check on Beijing's influence over the territory. A third bill would ensure that U.S. weapons are not being used against protesters by police.

All three bills were approved on separate voice votes.