Guatemala president-elect says US agreement not sustainable

Alejandro Giammatei, presidential candidate of the Vamos party, arrives to the Electoral Supreme Court headquarters for interviews with the press, as his security detail make way for him through the crowd after partial election results were announced in Guatemala City, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Giammattei headed for a victory in Sunday’s presidential runoff election, garnering favor with voters for his get-tough approach on crime and socially conservative values. less Alejandro Giammatei, presidential candidate of the Vamos party, arrives to the Electoral Supreme Court headquarters for interviews with the press, as his security detail make way for him through the crowd after ... more Photo: Oliver De Ros, AP Photo: Oliver De Ros, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Guatemala president-elect says US agreement not sustainable 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala President-elect Alejandro Giammattei says that his country isn't able to hold up its side of an immigration agreement with the United States as it is currently written.

Giammattei told Mexico's Televisa network Tuesday he'd analyze the agreement, which would require asylum seekers from other countries transiting Guatemala to seek asylum there first. The idea is to ease the number of asylum seekers arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Outgoing President Jimmy Morales signed the agreement last month with President Donald Trump's administration. Giammattei has been saying that Guatemala isn't in a position to receive the asylum seekers.

He didn't say what changes are needed.

Giammettai will take office Jan. 14. The agreement designated Guatemala as a "safe third country," despite thousands of Guatemalans migrating to the U.S. border this year.