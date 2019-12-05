Farage’s Brexit Party suffers blow as 4 representatives quit

LONDON (AP) — Four elected officials from Britain’s Brexit Party are quitting and backing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

The quartet accuses party leader Nigel Farage of putting Britain’s exit from the European Union at risk.

The four, who are among 29 Brexit Party members elected to the European Parliament, oppose Farage’s decision to field hundreds of candidates in the U.K.’s Dec. 12 election.

The party is not running in 317 seats where the Conservatives are strong, to avoid splitting the pro-Brexit vote, but is fielding candidates in about 300 other constituencies.

One of the four, Annunziata Rees-Mogg, said “the Conservatives are the only option for Brexit supporters and democrats alike.”

Farage’s party accused the quartet of being in cahoots with the Conservatives and noted that Rees-Mogg’s brother serves in Johnson’s government.

