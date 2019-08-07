Explosion rocks Copenhagen tax office; no injuries

A view of the damage caused by an explosion to the entrance of the Danish Tax Authority in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Police confirm that there was a powerful explosion late Tuesday in front of the Danish Tax Agency in Copenhagen. (Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix via AP) less A view of the damage caused by an explosion to the entrance of the Danish Tax Authority in Copenhagen, Denmark, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. Police confirm that there was a powerful explosion late Tuesday in front ... more Photo: Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson, AP Photo: Olafur Steinar Rye Gestsson, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Explosion rocks Copenhagen tax office; no injuries 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Danish police say a strong explosion has occurred outside a tax office in the capital, Copenhagen, shattering windows and damaging the building. No one is believed to have been injured.

Police said that the explosion happened late Tuesday.

Chief Police Inspector Jorgen Bergen Skov in a statement that a "broad and comprehensive" investigation is underway but that "it is too early to say exactly who is behind the explosion."

Police are calling on anyone with information relevant to the investigation to come forward.