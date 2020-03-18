Europe's central bank launches new program to calm markets

People wearing face masks travel by metro in Brussels, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Belgium has ordered further lockdown measures starting Wednesday, following in the steps of European neighbours Italy, Spain and France. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. less People wearing face masks travel by metro in Brussels, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Belgium has ordered further lockdown measures starting Wednesday, following in the steps of European neighbours Italy, Spain and ... more Photo: Francisco Seco, AP Photo: Francisco Seco, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Europe's central bank launches new program to calm markets 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank is launching a new, expanded program to buy financial assets in a bid to calm markets roiled by the virus outbreak.

The purchases are aimed at keeping borrowing costs down and making sure the bank's low rates get through to the economy.

The bank said Wednesday that the purchases could total up to 750 billion euros ($820 billion) by the end of this year and will include government and private-sector bonds as well as commercial paper.

The move comes as market borrowing costs for heavily indebted Italy rose and as the eurozone faces a drastic economic slowdown with many businesses closed. The purchases can drive down those market interest rates and reduce fears that indebted countries could get into financial trouble.