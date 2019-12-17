Move to remove Estonia minister over jab at Finnish PM fails

Social democrats minister Sanna Marin speaks to the media after she was elected as the new Prime Minister of Finland, in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Finland’s parliament chose Sanna Marin as the country's new prime minister Tuesday, making the 34-year-old the world’s youngest sitting head of government. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP) less Social democrats minister Sanna Marin speaks to the media after she was elected as the new Prime Minister of Finland, in Helsinki, Finland, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Finland’s parliament chose Sanna Marin as ... more Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa, AP Photo: Heikki Saukkomaa, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Move to remove Estonia minister over jab at Finnish PM fails 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

HELSINKI (AP) — Estonia's nationalist interior minister has narrowly survived a vote of confidence triggered by uproar in the Baltic country at his mocking of the new prime minister of Finland and her Social Democratic party.

Lawmakers at the 101-seat Riigikogu, Estonia's parliament, voted 44-42 Tuesday to remove Mart Helme from his post. However, the motion failed to receive the absolute majority of 51 required for passage.

The move was initiated by the opposition Reform Party.

Helme, 70, in an interview with an Estonian radio talk show on Sunday, took a swipe at Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 34, saying "a cashier" was now leading Estonia's close neighbor — an apparent reference to Marin's past stint working at a department store.

Helme, a historian and Estonia's former ambassador to Russia, also mocked Marin's ruling "red" Social Democratic Party, saying it was out to "liquidate" Finland with its policies.

Marin last week became the world's youngest sitting prime minister and the third women to lead Finland's government.

Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid on Monday phoned her Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, offering a public apology on behalf of Estonia and Helme to Marin and her government. Helme himself apologized only much later Monday, blaming media for overplaying his comments.

The incident nearly led Monday to the collapse of Estonia's three-party coalition led by Prime Minister Juri Ratas of the Center Party, who was urged by Kaljulaid to fire Helme.

However, Ratas refused to do so, offering his government's apology to Finland Monday but announcing that his Cabinet would continue its work with no changes.

He is widely known in Estonia for his political gaffes and sexist comments on women, including personal attacks on Kaljulaid, Estonia's first female president, whom he called earlier this year “an emotionally heated woman.”

Helme is the chairman and co-founder of the nationalist, anti-immigrant Estonian Conservative People's Party, or EKRE, which emerged from a March election as Estonia's third-largest party.

His son Martin Helme, 43, is the party's vice chairman and the Baltic nation's current finance minister. Three EKRE ministers have resigned from the Cabinet over various scandals since the current government took office in April.

Along with EKRE and Ratas' Center Party, the three-party majority coalition includes the conservative Fatherland party.