Dutch prosecutors: Russia wants to thwart MH17 investigation

Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, third from left, and other judges take their seats in court on the second day of the trial of four men charged with murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight 17, at Schiphol airport, near Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. A missile fired from territory controlled by pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine in 2014, tore the MH17 passenger jet apart killing all 298 people on board. less Presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis, third from left, and other judges take their seats in court on the second day of the trial of four men charged with murder over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight 17, at ... more Photo: Peter Dejong, AP Photo: Peter Dejong, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Dutch prosecutors: Russia wants to thwart MH17 investigation 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch prosecutor said Tuesday that there are “strong indications” Russia wants to undermine investigations into the downing of Malaysia Flight 17 and told judges at the trial of four suspects that many witnesses fear for their safety.

Prosecutor Thijs Berger made the statement on the second day of the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with the murder of all 298 passengers and crew killed when a missile shot down the Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur flight on July 17, 2014. None of the suspects were present.

Prosecutors allege that a Russian Buk missile shot down the flight from an agricultural field in a region of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Moscow rebel forces. Russia denies any involvement in the downing.

Berger told judges that there was evidence Russian intelligence agents attempted to hack into the computers of Malaysian and Dutch investigations into the downing of MH17.

“This information casts a dark shadow over these proceedings,” he said. “There are strong indications that the Russian government is very keen to thwart this investigation and that it is not averse to deploying the Russian security services to this end. These Russian security services have been accused of multiple murders in recent years committed in various European countries."

Another prosecutor, Dedy Woei-a-Tsoi, told judges that "every effort will have to be made to hear witnesses safely."

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined comment on the trial, saying that Russia had not been involved in the international investigation.

Hearings this week are taking stock of progress in the international investigation. The examination of evidence — likely including a visit to the wreckage of the plane that was pieced together in a hangar on a Dutch military base — could start later this year, or in 2021.

After years of investigations, an international team of investigators and prosecutors last year named four suspects: Russians Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinskiy and Oleg Pulatov as well as Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. More suspects could face charges as the investigations continue.

None are attending the trial. Only Pulatov has Dutch lawyers representing him in court.

About 20 family members were present in the courtroom for Tuesday's hearings and more followed the case at a conference center near the central city of Utrecht via a video link.

Brian and Lisa Clincy, flew from Australia to be present. Brian lost his brother and sister-in-law in the downing of MH17.

“We've come here to try and make sure that justice is going to be followed and that the truth comes out as to what actually happened,” Brian said.