Dazed and confused deer gets trapped in Italy's resort shop

ROME (AP) — A dazed and confused deer has stormed into a clothing store in the fashionable mountain resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo, on the Italian Dolomites, blocking the local shopping street for a few hours before been saved and freed.

Local authorities said Tuesday that the deer, estimated to be 4 or 5 years old, entered the shop, specialized in tirolese outfits, while the assistant was away, and got trapped inside among the clothes.

Authorities said It was necessary to cordon off Cortina's shopping square to allow local veterinarians to catch the animal, anesthetize it and then bring it back to the wild.

Cortina mayor Gianpaolo Ghedina said that "luckily, all ended well. Once the animal was sedated, it was brought back to the woods and then freed."