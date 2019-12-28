Cyprus: Tourists seek return of stolen urn with son's ashes

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A Swedish couple have appealed for information about a wooden urn containing the ashes of their deceased son, stolen while they were holidaying on Cyprus, police on the east Mediterranean island nation said Saturday.

Police said the urn was inside one of three suitcases taken from the couple's car within a 20-minute span as it was parked Friday outside a restaurant on the popular Governor's Beach area on the island's southern coast.

Thieves smashed the passenger's side window of the car and grabbed the suitcases, also containing 200 euros ($223).

Police said an inscription on the urn reads, “Dennis 2000-2019." It was not known why the Swedish couple, who live in Poland, were travelling with the urn.