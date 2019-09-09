Colombia to tell UN that Venezuela harbors 'terrorists'

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A news magazine says leaked intelligence reports indicate that President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government is harboring Colombian rebels inside Venezuela — and Colombian officials say the information coincides with allegations they will present this month to the United Nations.

Semana magazine on Sunday published a report citing documents purportedly showing a top Venezuelan military official had ordered generals to provide support to a so-called "Red Group" at "training zones" inside Venezuela.

Semana didn't say how it obtained the Venezuelan documents, nor was The Associated Press able to verify the report.

But Colombia's Foreign Minister Carlos Trujillo said Monday that the documents coincide with information his government will present this month to the United Nations General Assembly accusing Venezuela of harboring guerrillas classified as terrorists by the U.S. and European Union.