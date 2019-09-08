China's August export sink 3% amid US trade war; imports up

BEIJING (AP) — China says its exports sank 3% in August amid a tariff war with Washington, while imports rose 1.7%.

The export weakness reported Sunday was a reverse from July's 12.2% growth.

The customs agency reported China's global exports for the first eight months of 2019 were off 1% from a year earlier.

Chinese exporters also face pressure from weakening global consumer demand.