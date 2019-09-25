https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/world/article/China-opens-new-Beijing-airport-to-serve-travel-14466007.php
China opens new Beijing airport to serve travel boom
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has presided over the inauguration of a second international airport for Beijing with a terminal billed as the world's biggest.
Beijing Daxing International Airport, built in less than five years at a cost of 120 billion yuan ($17 billion), is designed to handle 72 million passengers a year.
The Chinese capital's main airport is the world's second-busiest after Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and is nearing capacity.
Daxing includes a terminal billed as the world's biggest at 1 million square meters (11 million square feet).
