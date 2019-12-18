China commissions first home-built aircraft carrier

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has attended the commissioning of China’s first entirely home-built aircraft carrier.

The Shandong is the second Chinese aircraft carrier to enter service after the Liaoning, which was originally purchased as a hulk from Ukraine and entirely refurbished.

State media reported that about 5,000 representatives from the naval forces and aircraft carrier construction groups attended the commissioning ceremony Tuesday at a naval base near the city of Sanya.

The base in the southern island province of Hainan opens onto the South China Sea, where China is engaged in an increasingly heated dispute over territory and undersea oil and gas resources.

State television footage showed Xi being applauded as he boarded the ship and visited with sailors. He also inspected aircraft and toured the bridge and flight coordination operations center.

Like the Liaoning, the Shandong is named after a northern province and is based on a Soviet design with a ”ski jump" style flight deck for takeoffs rather than the flat decks used by much larger U.S. aircraft carriers.