Bangladesh court asks Nobel laureate Yunus to surrender

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh's High Court has asked micro-credit pioneer and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to surrender to a labor court by Nov. 7 over the firing of three employees by Grameen Communications, where he is chairman.

Monday's order came in response to a petition seeking a stay of an arrest warrant for him issued by the labor court last month, when he was abroad.

The employees filed the cases in July, saying they were terminated illegally after seeking to form a trade union.

Yunus founded Grameen Bank, which provides small loans to impoverished people and shared the Nobel Peace Prize with him. He has faced several investigations by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has frosty relations with him. He was removed from the bank after surpassing retirement age.