At least 5 dead as heavy rain hits France, Italy

A man walks on a trestle bridge as high water floods Venice, northern Italy, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The high water reached peak of 135cm (4.42ft) early Sunday. (Andrea Merola/ANSA via AP)

ROME (AP) — Officially say at least five people died as heavy rain slammed the Riviera coasts of France and Italy, trapping travelers in their cars.

Some roads remained closed Monday on the French Riviera, and rivers are still rising in Italy after the weekend flooding.

The administration for France’s Var region said four people died, including a couple in their 70s from the perfume capital of Grasse whose car got submerged. Another died after a French rescue boat sank in the Mediterranean and another was found dead in a car.

In northern Italy, a woman was found dead after the Bomida river swept away her car. Rescuers are also searching for possible victims after a landslide caused the collapse of a stretch of an elevated highway near the flooded city of Savona.