https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/world/article/Armed-men-attack-presidential-residence-in-14895694.php
Armed men attack presidential residence in Somalia's capital
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali police officer says at least five heavily armed men attacked security forces stationed outside the presidential palace in what appears to be an attempt to storm the heavily fortified residential and office complex.
Capt. Mohamed Hussein said that security forces repelled the assault and killed at least two of the attackers while gunfire could be heard in the area nearby.
View Comments