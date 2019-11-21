American, Australian freed by Taliban treated in Germany

FILE - This two photo combination image taken from video released June 21, 2017, by the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, shows kidnapped teachers Australian Timothy Weekes, top, and American Kevin King, who were both abducted by the insurgents in Afghanistan in August 2016. Three ranking Taliban prisoners released by the Kabul government have been flown to Qatar for an expected swap for the American and the Australian hostage held by the insurgents since their abduction in 2016, Taliban officials said Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (EL-EMARA Taliban via AP, File)

BERLIN (AP) — An American and an Australian who were freed by the Taliban this week after three years in captivity are now in Germany receiving treatment at a U.S. military hospital.

American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks were met at the U.S. Air Force’s Ramstein base in southern Germany by U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell and Australian Ambassador Lynette Wood after they arrived late Wednesday, an U.S. official said Thursday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the case, says both men were taken to the nearby Landstuhl Regional Medical Center where they’ll stay for some time for medical evaluations and a reintegration process.

The two former American University in Kabul professors were freed Tuesday in Afghanistan in exchange for three top Taliban figures.

The Australian embassy had no comment.