Albania calls for international help to recover from quake

In this Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 photo, the broken window of a damaged building in Thumane, western Albania following a deadly earthquake. The 6.4-magnitude quake that hit Albania's Adriatic coast before dawn on Tuesday has left at least 51 people dead, around 2,000 others injured and about 4,000 people homeless. less In this Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 photo, the broken window of a damaged building in Thumane, western Albania following a deadly earthquake. The 6.4-magnitude quake that hit Albania's Adriatic coast before dawn ... more Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP Photo: Petros Giannakouris, AP Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close Albania calls for international help to recover from quake 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister is calling on the international community for financial aid and expert assistance to help the country recover from a 6.4 magnitude earthquake that killed 51 persons and left thousands homeless.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said Sunday the government was reshaping the budget, but that it would be “humanly impossible” to do everything without international partners’ support.

Tuesday’s quake that hit Albania’s Adriatic coast also injured more than 3,000 people and left thousands homeless. The worst hit areas were the port town of Durres, a popular beach vacation spot for Albanians 33 kilometers (20 miles) west of the capital Tirana, and the nearby northern town of Thumane.

Civil engineers from European Union countries and the United States have started to assess the quake effects together with local ones.