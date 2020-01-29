https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/world/article/Airlines-suspend-China-flights-cut-service-on-15012662.php
Airlines suspend China flights, cut service on virus fears
BANGKOK (AP) — British Airways and Asian budget carriers Lion Air and Seoul Air are suspending all flights to China as fears spread about the outbreak of a new virus that has killed more than 130 people.
Several other airlines including Finnair, Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific and Singapore-based Jetstar Asia are reducing the number of flights to the country as demand for travel drops because of the outbreak.
