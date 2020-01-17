-
In this Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a family rides their motorcycle through clouds of ash as they evacuate to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Tagaytay, Cavite province, southern Philippines. Red-hot lava is gushing from the volcano after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced residents to flee and shut down Manila’s airport, offices and schools. less
Photo: Aaron Favila, AP
A family flees their home on a motorcycle through thick ash ejected by Taal volcano in the northern Philippines.
In other images from the Asia Pacific region this week, a man waves Bangladeshi flag on an overcrowded train as throngs of people prepare to return home after attending a three-day Islamic religious congregation in the capital, Dhaka.
A woman poses with a kite during the International Kite Festival in Hyderabad, India.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.
