AP Exclusive: Law firm dumps Maduro ally amid outcry

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks to supporters from a balcony at Miraflores presidential palace during a rally marking the anniversary of the coup that overthrew dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez in 1958, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. less Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks to supporters from a balcony at Miraflores presidential palace during a rally marking the anniversary of the coup that overthrew dictator Marcos Perez Jimenez in 1958, ... more Photo: Matias Delacroix, AP Photo: Matias Delacroix, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close AP Exclusive: Law firm dumps Maduro ally amid outcry 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A U.S. law firm that was hired for $12.5 million by a top ally of Nicolás Maduro has decided to quickly dump the controversial Venezuelan client amid a major outcry by critics who accused it of carrying water for a socialist “dictator,” The Associated Press has learned.

The AP reported Monday that Foley & Lardner had agreed to represent Maduro’s Inspector General Reinaldo Munoz. Filings with the Justice Department showed Foley & Lardner, which has offices in Washington, in turn paid $2 million to hire influential lobbyist Robert Stryk to help its client ease U.S. sanctions on Maduro’s government and engage the Trump administration in direct talks.

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott immediately decried the move, saying in a letter to the firm that he would urge his Senate colleagues to follow his lead and boycott the firm until it cut ties with the “dangerous dictator."

Three people familiar with the matter said Friday that Foley was withdrawing from the case. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to discuss the matter.

Foley’s Communications Director Dan Farrell declined to comment.

“I hope the last few days will serve as a lesson to any other lobbying firms, consultants or organizations that if you support Maduro and his gang of thugs I won’t stay quiet,” Scott said in an emailed statement to the AP.