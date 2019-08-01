5 years on, Yazidis still live with IS massacre, enslavement

BAGHDAD (AP) — Yazidi community leaders and Iraqi politicians say that despite the military defeat of the Islamic State group, the religious minority attacked and enslaved by the extremists still lives in disarray, mostly in camps and with no security in their still-ruined hometowns.

The speakers gathered in Baghdad on Thursday to commemorate five years since IS carried out coordinated attacks on a number of Yazidi villages in Iraq, massacring men and enslaving women and children in what has been described as genocide.

Yazidi lawmaker Saib Khider says "we are living this genocide until today, in all its details. Our wounds are still open."

Survivor Hala Safil, enslaved for three years, said hundreds remain missing while not a single perpetrator has been tried for crimes committed against her people.