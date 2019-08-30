2 Germans die while hiking in Austrian Alps

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian authorities say two Germans have died in separate incidents while hiking in the Alps.

Police in the town of Matrei told the dpa news agency Friday a woman and her father were on a multi-day hike when the 28-year-old from Berlin slipped from a path and fell 50 meters (165 feet) to her death on Thursday.

Separately, police in Graz say two men from Saxony were hiking near the town of Ramsau on Thursday when they were struck by lightning.

A 37-year-old from the town of Radebeul was killed and his hiking partner, identified only as a man from Dresden, was injured.

The Dresden man was able to make his way to a mountain cabin and alert rescue crews.