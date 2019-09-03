With a nudge from the young and sober, mocktails taking hold

NEW YORK (AP) — Alcohol-free bars serving elevated "mocktails" are attracting more young people than ever before, especially women.

The uptick comes as fewer people overall are drinking away from home, and the #MeToo movement has women seeking a more comfortable bar environment. Regular bars and restaurants are cluing into the idea that alcohol-free customers want more than a splash of cranberry with a spritz. The interest is also driven by the wellness movement and higher quality ingredients.

Mintel researcher Amanda Topper says alcohol-free mixed drinks grew 35 percent as a beverage type on the menus of bars and restaurants from 2016 to this year.