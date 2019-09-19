UN official: Humanitarian situation in NW Syria 'alarming'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official says the humanitarian situation in Syria's last rebel stronghold is "alarming:" An estimated 400,000 people have fled their homes in the country's northwest in just the last four months, and around 600,000 are living in tents, camps or out in the open.

Deputy humanitarian chief Ursula Mueller told the Security Council on Thursday that, following months of intensive fighting and a "fragile cease-fire," the outlook for Idlib province remains uncertain as winter approaches.

She said humanitarian organizations estimate an addition $68.4 million is required for winterization, shelter and non-food items.

Mueller spoke ahead of expected Security Council action on rival resolutions calling for a cease-fire in Idlib, one drafted by Germany, Belgium and Kuwait and backed by the U.S., the other a Russia-China text.