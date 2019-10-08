UN chief says UN facing worst cash crisis in nearly 10 years

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United Nations is facing its "worst cash crisis" in nearly a decade because 64 of its 193 members have not paid their annual dues — including the United States, which is the U.N.'s largest contributor.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the secretary-general has written to all members saying, "the organization runs the risk of depleting its liquidity reserves by the end of the month and defaulting on payments to staff and vendors."

According to the U.N., 129 countries had paid $1.99 billion in dues for the U.N.'s 2019 regular operating budget by Tuesday.

It said $1.386 billion is still owed for this year.

Other countries that haven't paid their dues include Brazil, Iran, Israel, Mexico, South Korea, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.