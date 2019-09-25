Tornado causes damage as storms rip western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — At least one confirmed tornado touched down as severe storms ripped through western Wisconsin, damaging homes and other structures near the Chippewa-Dunn county line.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office says preliminary reports indicate a semi driver was injured in a crash on Highway 29 that resulted from the tornado. A mobile home overturned and an occupant was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. Damage assessments are continuing.

Emergency managers have asked potential volunteers to stay away from the Town of Wheaton, citing downed power lines and debris.

The National Weather Service says the tornado struck near Elk Mound shortly before 8 p.m.

At least three semi-trailers overturned along Wisconsin Highway 29 northeast of Elk Mound.

Elk Mound schools opened their high school for anyone needing temporary shelter overnight.